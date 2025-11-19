BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page on November 18 that on Monday, December 15 from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., the Beverly Hills City Council will be hosting a special Menorah Lighting Ceremony to celebrate the festival of lights.

The public can come together with family and friends for an evening filled with community spirit and the bright glow of the Menorah as we celebrate the timeless traditions of Hanukkah. Lighting the menorah will begin shortly after sundown.

The lighting will take place at Beverly Gardens Park at the Beverly Gardens Park Lily Pond. This is located between North Santa Monica Boulevard between North Canon Drive and North Beverly Drive.