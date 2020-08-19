MALIBU- The City of Malibu is launching a Small Business Grant (SBG) Program on Monday, August 24 to assist local businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Selected local businesses will receive up to $10,000 in grants.

On Monday, August 10, Malibu City Council allocated $80,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for the Small Business Grant (SBG) Program. The SBG Program will be administered by the Los Angeles Community Development Authority.

To be eligible, small businesses must be located in the Malibu city limits, have fewer than 500 employees, have an active business license (issued by Los Angeles County), and have been in continuous operation in Malibu for at least two years. Grant funds can be used for operational business expenses.

Starting August 24, 2020, businesses can submit an intake form during the five-day open application period from August 24 to August 28, 2020 online on the LACDA website. After the application period closes on August 28, 2020, a lottery will be conducted and selected businesses will be requested to complete an application.

LACDA will work with the selected businesses on behalf of the City of Malibu to complete the application form, execute an agreement, and provide the grant funds directly to local business owners.

More information on the application process and eligibility requirements go to the City’s Small Business Grant Program webpage.