MALIBU—The city of Malibu and the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) are working together with the California Coastal Commission (CCC) to advance the voter-approved Malibu High School (MHS) Project for the benefit of students and families in the community.

“The City of Malibu and the School District remain committed to working together to advance the project and have had several discussions about next steps since the Coastal Commission’s July 12 meeting,” said Malibu City Manager Steve McClary. “The City and the School District are coordinating a meeting with Coastal Commission staff to work together as cooperatively and expeditiously as possible to get the project back before the City Council and back to the Coastal Commission in the fall.”

“We want to thank Malibu parents, staff and community members who shared and expressed the urgency to the Coastal Commission regarding the schedule of this project,” said SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton. “Our Malibu students deserve this state-of-the-art educational facility as soon as possible and we seek to prevent further delays that will cost local taxpayers money.”

The city of Malibu indicated in a news release that on July 10, the Malibu City Council voted unanimously to request that the CCC deny the one-year extension requested by its staff and sent a letter to the CCC requesting that the item be placed on a CCC meeting agenda as soon as possible so that the school could be built without further delay.

There were delays as a result of the Woolsey Fire and the pandemic with the coronavirus starting in 2020 were costly. There was a one-year delay proposed by the CCC staff could raise construction costs to the point that the project could become infeasible, according to the SMMUSD.

The Local Coastal Plan Amendment (LCPA) must be approved by the Coastal Commission and adopted by the city of Malibu. The amendment to the Local Coastal Plan (Specific Plan) will allow the Malibu Campus Plan to be implemented in four phases over the next 10 to 15 years.

For each phase of the Specific Plan there will be a Coastal Development Permit approved by City Planning to be constructed. Phase 1 of the campus plan includes a new high school building, restoration of the surrounding Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area (ESHA) and associated development. Phase 1 is fully funded by general obligation bond Measure M, which passed overwhelmingly by voters in November 2018.

Malibu and the SMMUSD are working constructively with the CCC to advance the project to meet the educational needs of the Malibu community. For more details about the project, visit the SMMUSD website.