WASHINGTON D.C.—On Wednesday, August 2, at approximately 2:30 p.m. EST a shelter in place order was issued at the U.S. Capitol following a 911 call indicating an active shooter.



Reports indicate that politicians on the Senate floor were instructed to go to their chambers or closest office, bring emergency equipment, and visitors were informed to shelter-in-place until U.S. Capitol Police instructs them otherwise.



Fox News reporter, Hillary Vaughn was on the third floor of the Russell Senate Office Building and told Fox 5 she was there when police in assault gear entered the building and told members of the media to evacuate.

According to Vaughn, [the media] were ushered down the stairs. “Police were in a posture that seemed to be trying to contain and active threat,” Vaughn reported.



Approximately 200 officers kept the building on lockdown, while they completed a security check.



“We found no confirmation that there was an active shooter, and this may have been a bogus call,” said Chief Thomas Manger at 3:30 p.m.

By 4 p.m., Manger indicated all Senate buildings had been cleared by police. There were no reported injuries during the incident.