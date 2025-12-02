MALIBU—The city of Malibu is asking for the public’s feedback on its Evacuation Plan. On Monday, December 1, the city released a survey for individuals to share their thoughts on improving evacuation routes, alerts and transportation options.

Individuals are asked to inform their neighbors so the city can gather as much feedback as possible. All responses are confidential.

The survey is available until December 31 at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MalibuEvacPlan

The city of Malibu will also host a Community Workshop where you can learn more about Malibu’s Evacuation Plan, ask questions, and share feedback on the survey.

The Community Workshop will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 6 p.m. at Malibu City Hall.