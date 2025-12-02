INGLEWOOD– Justin Herbert broke a bone in his non-throwing hand during the Los Angeles Chargers’ first offensive series Sunday. After covering it with a hard cast and a white glove, he spent the rest of the afternoon exclusively taking shotgun snaps and handing off to his running backs whenever possible.

Herbert threw touchdown passes to Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey, and Kimani Vidal made a 59-yard scoring run during a 31-14 victory over the spiraling Las Vegas Raiders.

Kimani Vidal rushed for a career-high 126 yards for the Chargers (8-4), who snapped back from an embarrassing loss at Jacksonville and won for their fourth win in five games to keep pressure on the Denver Broncos atop the AFC West. Los Angeles improved to 4-0 in the division.

Herbert underwent surgery on Monday for the unspecified broken bone on the back of his left hand, but he is optimistic he won’t miss any playing time down the stretch.

Herbert is a warrior who despises missing any time on the field. “I did my best to go out there and take care of business, and I thought we ran the ball really well, so it was really cool to see,” Herbert said. “I’m treating it as if I’m playing (next) Monday.”

Although Herbert remains positive he won’t miss any time, it still is a broken left hand. Every athlete always wants to suit up regardless of the injury, which is admirable.

The question Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh will have to answer is who is going to start? Chargers backup Quarterback Trey Lance has found a home with the Bolts, after not living up to expectations as the Forty Niners QB.

Lance has matured annd improved, he possesses the ability to be a reliable backup.

Next week, the Los Angeles Chargers host the defending Super Bowl Champs, the Philadelphia Eagles at Sofi Stadium on Monday Night Football.