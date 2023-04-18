MALIBU—Residents are invited to explore the region’s summer programs, sports, camps, classes and events for children, adults and seniors in the Community Services Department’s Summer 2023 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter.

The free guide is available online at MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices and will be mailed to Malibu residents the week of April 24. The guide includes informative articles and contact information for city departments and services.

“The guide offers a wide variety of excellent, professionally operated recreation, sports, arts and culture programs that the City offers for the enjoyment and wellbeing of the community,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “I encourage everyone in Malibu to review the guide, you are sure to find something that will pique you interest.”

Residents can find information for upcoming summer programs offered June through August, including Learn to Swim Lessons, Summer Day Camps, CineMalibu Community Movies in the Park, Outdoor Recreation at Charmlee Wilderness Park, Parent and Me Programs, Senior Programs and Excursions, and the Summer Coed Adult Softball League.

The Community Services Department will have an information booth on Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park where community members can ask questions, and pick up a printed copy of the guide and get a giveaway bag. Registration for Summer Programs opens on Monday, May 1 at 8 a.m. at MalibuCity.org/Register.

For more details about Community Services Department programs, visit MalibuCity.org/Aquatics, MalibuCity.org/Daycamps, MalibuCity.org/337/Community-Programs, and MalibuCity.org/Sports.