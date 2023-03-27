BEVERLY HILLS—Police were called to R&B star Rihanna’s home in Beverly Hills after an unknown man who traveled from South Carolina came to her door asking for her hand in marriage.

The man arrived at her driveway on Thursday, March 23, dressed in a bright red Nike hoodie and dark sweatpants. The award winning artist’s security team apprehended the suspect at the scene and immediately called the police.

Authorities arrived on the scene at around 12:30 p.m. and arrested him for trespassing. They put him in handcuffs and escorted him off the property.

Since the unnamed fan didn’t get farther than Rihanna’s driveway, he was questioned, told never to come back to the property and then released.

It has not been confirmed if the singer was at home during the time of the incident.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna had an unwanted interaction with a fan. In 2021, police were called to Rihanna’s home in Los Angeles after reports of an intruder trespassing on her property. The suspect fled once authorities arrived on the scene.

Back in 2018, a man named Eduardo Leon was arrested after he allegedly broke into the Grammy winner’s Hollywood Hills home and waited there for over 12 hours.

Leon, 27 at the time, hopped a fence, entered Rihanna’s house, and stayed overnight. According to TMZ, the intruder unpacked a bag and started charging his phone after breaking into the property.

Rihanna was not home at the time, but her assistant found Leon the next day and called the police.

Leon later told police, that he was there to have sex with Rihanna. He was charged with stalking, burglary, vandalism — all felonies — and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest over the incident at a Los Angeles court.

Rihanna was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Saint Michael Barbados. She is a highly accomplished performer, actress, and songwriter who has won numerous awards for her work. She has made over 250 million records sales worldwide and is the second-best-selling female music artist of all time.

Aside from her musical achievements she is also known for her entrepreneurial ventures in the fashion industry. Rihanna founded the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, and fashion house Fenty under LVMH. She is the first black woman to head a luxury brand for LVMH.

In 2009, New York magazine described Rihanna’s early look as that of “a cookie-cutter teen queen,” noting she has the ability “to shift looks dramatically and with such ease.” Around the time of the release of her second studio album, A Girl like Me, many critics felt that Rihanna’s style, sound and musical material were too similar to those of Beyoncé.

In an interview with Look magazine, Rihanna spoke about comparisons to Beyoncé: “Beyoncé is a great artist and I feel honored to be mentioned in the same sentence, but we’re different performers with different styles.” She has cited Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Bob Marley as some of her biggest influences. “He really paved the way for every other artist out of the Caribbean.”