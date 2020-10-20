HOLLYWOOD—A man was arrested at Paramount Studios on Monday, October 19 for a sexual assault, resulting in a standoff while being barricaded in the parking lot for hours.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, at around 10 p.m., a man identified in his 30s was at Paramount Studios. The LAPD tweeted, “There is currently heavy police activity within our @LAPDHollywoodDivision in the vicinity of the 5500 block of Melrose Ave. If you live in the area, please stay indoors. If you don’t live in the area, please stay away at this time.”

They attempted to detain the suspect and he produced a knife at which time and used a Taser on the suspect. Officers dispatched to the scene fired 40 mm rubber bullets and beanbags in an attempt to subdue the suspect. Weapons were drawn on the suspect at the entrance of the Melrose gate to the Paramount lot. At the Melrose gate to the lot, there was an officer involved shooting the LAPD reported. The suspect ran onto the lot and barricaded himself inside of a building.

Authorities tried to talk the suspect into surrendering, but the suspect did not respond. Officers were forced to enter the building, at 12:15 a.m. Authorities arrested the suspect, who sustained injuries during the incident. No officers were injured during the incident. The name of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Written By Anita Brown and Donald Roberts