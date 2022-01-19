MALIBU—The city of Malibu is proud to offer senior fitness and enrichment programs in-person including Chair Yoga, Mat Yoga, Pilates and Stretch and Strength. Programs are offered Monday through Friday at the Michael Landon Center and Multipurpose Field at Malibu Bluffs Park. Participants may register monthly for programs at MalibuCity.org/Register. Drop-in enrollment of $5 per drop-in class is also available if maximum class registration has not been met.

“We know how important the Senior Center at City Hall is as a community gathering place for older Malibu residents to be social, stay connected to the community and enjoy the many educational, recreational, artistic and cultural activities the City provides,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti.

“Closing the Senior Center early on in the pandemic was not a decision that was taken lightly, but it was made to protect the lives of seniors who are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19,” Mayor Grisanti said. “This was literally a life-and-death decision. However, in recognition of the importance of Senior Center programs, the Community Services Department staff have worked to offer a wide variety of virtual and in-person, indoor and outdoor classes and activities throughout the pandemic that are COVID-19 safe to make sure our seniors have access to the activities that are so important for physical and mental health and happiness during these difficult times.”

In-Person Activities Offered at Malibu Bluffs Park

Monday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Chair Yoga

Monday 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Stretch and Strength

Tuesday 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Mat Yoga

Wednesday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.- Stretch and Strength

Thursday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Gentle Mat Pilates

Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Stretch and Strength

Additional Complimentary Enrichment Programs

Knitting – Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Seniors can create scarves and blankets, and learn knitting techniques from instructor Sheila Rosenthal.

Tech Help – Thursday, February 10, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. Seniors can receive one-on-one tech help with laptops, tablets, and cell phones.

Legacy Walk – Thursday, February 17, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Legacy Park. Staff will guide participants on a walk through Legacy Park while discussing local plant life and environmental habitats.

Swimming – For Seniors interested in swimming, community Lap Swim is available seven days a week at the Malibu Community Pool, located at Malibu High School, and complimentary for swimmers ages 55 and over. The pool is heated to 82 degrees. Lap Swim schedule available at MalibuCity.org/Aquatics

Dial-A-Ride – The newly expanded Dial-A-Ride program, offering rides to and from doctor appointments and grocery stores, now services Agoura Hills, Calabasas and locations in Santa Monica and West L.A. To request a ride for existing members, to register, or for further questions, call 310-459-2489, ext. 357.

Senior Center staff – Staff members are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist seniors by phone.

Newsletter – The Senior News and Views Monthly Newsletter is available online at MalibuCity.org/SeniorCenter and print editions are available at Malibu Bluffs Park. The City will reopen the Senior Center at City Hall when pandemic conditions have improved sufficiently.

For more details on all of the Senior Center programs and services, visit MalibuCity.org/SeniorCenter, call 310-456-2489, ext. 357, or email MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org.