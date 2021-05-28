SANTA MONICA- On Wednesday, May 26 officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) observed a vehicle near the 100 block of Olympic Drive with its hazard lights flashing and playing loud music while blocking a traffic lane. Officers then discovered the vehicle was unoccupied with its windows rolled down. In plain view was a 9mm Beretta 92FS firearm and an alcoholic beverage.

A male subject quickly approached the officers and explained he was in the Starbucks at Olympic and main and only briefly left the vehicle unattended. The subject provided officers with a false name after claiming he did not have proper identification.

The subject was later identified as 22-year-old male Robert Ambriz-Garcia. He was arrested and booked for leaving a handgun unsecured in an unattended vehicle, transporting an unsecured firearm in a vehicle, and providing false identification.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident can contact the Criminal Investigations Division 310-458-451 or Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.