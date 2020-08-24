WASHINGTON— On Sunday, August 23, Kellyanne Conway announced that she’d be stepping down from her position as senior White House adviser to President Trump at the end of August. Her husband, George, will also be stepping back from his political activism.

Kellyanne Conway is a Republican strategist and veteran pollster. As the first woman to manage a successful U.S. presidential campaign, she served as senior counsellor at the White House. Conway acted as a political advisor to President Trump.

George Conway is a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a Republican political action committee working to prevent the re-election of Trump in 2020.

In her statement, Kellyanne Conway expressed her gratitude to President Trump for initially appointing her and his overall leadership. In explaining her decision, she said:

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

The news comes after Claudia Conway, Kellyanne’s 15-year-old daughter, tweeted that she is seeking emancipation from her parents. Claudia has frequently voiced her discontent with them on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

In a TikTok live, she said she was unaware of the news until it was announced.

Claudia added: “They obviously did it to try to stop me from emancipating myself… Which I still am, I still am pushing for, I still am going to keep fighting… I deserve justice… I have all these issues because of… what they did to me… People like this shouldn’t be allowed to have kids. They shouldn’t be allowed to… be one of the most powerful women in the world. My mom should have never had her position in the first place… I’m fighting for justice by myself…”

Moreover, Claudia alleged that she was physically and verbally abused by Kellyanne and George Conway.

Kellyanne and George Conway have not publicly addressed these allegations. Kellyanne is still expected to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, August 26.