SHERMAN OAKS—On September 22, at approximately 4:42 a.m., a man traveling at a low rate of speed crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the 405 Freeway at North Mulholland Drive.
According to reports by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responding to the scene discovered a dark colored 1969 Volkswagen lodged underneath the semi-truck. The driver, who was trapped inside the Volkswagen Beetle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway due north of Mulholland Drive were shut down after authorities requested a hard closure. A Sig Alert was issued for the No. 4 and 5 Lanes backing up traffic for nearly two hours.
The name of the deceased has been withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. This accident is currently under investigation as the cause of the accident and the liability are unknown.
Man Dies In Fatal Crash On 405 Freeway
