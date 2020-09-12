WEST HOLLYWOOD – The City of West Hollywood will reopen the Helen Albert Farmers’ Market at Plummer Park on Monday, September 14, with the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines in effect.

The market is located at the north parking lot of Plummer Park at 1200 N. Vista Street and it will open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers who are 55 years old or above will have priority access to the market during “Senior Hour” from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Helen Albert Farmers’ Market features organic and farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and fresh fish. In order to maintain a safe environment, customers, vendors and staff are required to wear face masks and keep the social distance.

Only a limited number of people can be in the Farmers’ Market at once, so customers need to wait in line outside the only entrance on N. Vista Street. The queue will wrap north to the corner of N. Vista Street and Fountain Avenue.

According to the city official, the Farmers’ Market will have a maximum capacity of 25 customers at a time to make sure customers can maintain at least six feet of social distancing. In addition, customers should not touch any products and need to move through the Farmers’ Market as quickly as possible to allow other people to come in.

The Farmers’ Market School Tour, a program that provides students from local schools an opportunity to understand seasonal produce, sustainable living, locally grown food, healthy eating and the history of the Farmers’ Market, is still suspended.

More information about the Helen Albert Farmers’ Market and the new safety protocol can be seen here.