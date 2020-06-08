MALIBU—A man did not survive after jumping from the Rindge Dam at Malibu Creek State Park on Sunday, June 7. A dive rescue and search was conducted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, LA County FD Lifeguard Division, Special Enforcement Bureau of the LA County Sheriff’s Department, and California State Parks. The Malibu Search and Rescue Team also assisted.

The report was called in at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to LA County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Sheryl Flores, his body was found by firefighters at around 2:50 p.m.

Malibu Canyon Road, located south of the Rindge Dam, was temporarily closed between Piuma Road and Seaver Drive at 2:30 p.m.

Sgt. Travis Kelly, Watch Commander of LASD Lost Hills Station told the Malibu Surfside News: “The man was in an area … clearly marked as unavailable for recreation purposes.”

It is still unknown why the man jumped into the water. No further details about the victim, his age or name was disclosed to the public.