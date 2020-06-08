STUDIO CITY—Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state of California can begin reopening production studios for film and television on Friday, June 12.

With the impending impact of the novel coronavirus, NBC studios shut down production of their 35 shows on March 13, while other studios began to follow suit. Governor Newsom announced on Friday, June 5 that resuming business would be possible soon issuing the following statement:

“TV and film production may resume in California, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020 and subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations following their review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100,000 population, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing.”

He stated that all cast and crew members should still stay up to date with guidelines and follow the proper safety measures that have been put in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

While California is slowly reopening, California’s Department of Public Health (CDPH) is continuing to monitor the coronavirus. As of Saturday, June 6, there are a total of 128,812 cases of COVID-19 that have been reported.

The CDPH stated that production will be at the accountability and decision making of the health officials in the areas of production, taking each situation case by case to ensure optimized public health safety.