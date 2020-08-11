WASHINGTON D.C.—A man was shot around 6 p.m. on Monday, August 10, on the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The individual, Myron Basil Berryman, 51, from Forestville, Maryland, approached a uniformed officer.

According to Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Tom Sullivan, Berryman told the officer, “he had a gun,” and he was shouting that he was going to kill people.

After Berryman told the officer he possessed a weapon, Sullivan reported he “ran aggressively toward the officer in a drawing motion, and removed an object from his clothing.” Berryman “crouched into a shooter’s stance, as if about to fire a weapon,” and the uniformed officer shot him once in his torso.

He was arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to Metropolitan Police Department authorities. He remains hospitalized with critical injures. No weapons were recovered at the scene of the crime.

President Donald Trump, who had just began speaking at a news conference, was escorted from the briefing room during the shooting.

The president returned minutes later saying, “there was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital…it was the suspect who was shot.”

The White House remained un-breached during the incident, and no one under Secret Service protection was in danger.

As is standard protocol, the Metropolitan Police Department has begun an internal review of the shooting by the uniformed Secret Service.

Two officials briefly spoke with Associated Press representatives about the investigation, but requested to remain anonymous as they could not discuss the ongoing probe publicly.

