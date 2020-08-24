PACIFIC PALISADES — Pacific Palisades Farmers Market will return on August 30, the market announced on Facebook, after being closed since March due to the pandemic.

“We are elated to tell you that the Palisades Farmers Market is returning on Sunday, August 30th!” The announcement said. “We are so proud to serve your community and this news comes at a time when we think everyone can use a little good news, every day.”

The operating hours will be from 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Guests will be required to wear face masks.

The market will return to Swarthmore Avenue, its original location, and continue at its Antioch Street location. Guest will be able to “shop the North End of the market on Swarthmore, and cross over Sunset to enjoy the South End of the market on Antioch.”

The market said they are following all of L.A. County Health Department guidelines and protocols to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. The physical space of the market is also being extended in order to “ensure there is ample space for physical distancing.”

Caruso restaurant will offer complimentary parking for guests at Palisades Village 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Parking can be accessed on the left of Palisades Village Lane.

The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market is celebrating its 20th Birthday in 2020.