HOLLYWOOD—The nominations trend continues in the film arena as nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Monday, February 8. Leading all contenders is the drama “Mank” with 12 nominations, followed by “Minari” which earned 10 nominations. Other movies earning multiple nominations included “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “News of the World.” A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Picture

-“Da 5 Bloods”

-“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-“Mank”

-“Minari”

-“News of the World”

-“Nomadland”

-“One Night in Miami”

-“Promising Young Woman”

-“Sound of Metal”

-“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

-Lee Isaac Chung “Minari”

-Emerald Fennell “Promising Young Woman”

-David Fincher “Mank”

-Spike Lee “Da 5 Bloods”

-Regina King “One Night in Miami”

-Aaron Sorkin “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

-Chloé Zhao “Nomadland”

Best Original Screenplay

-Lee Isaac Chung – Minari (A24)

-Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

-Jack Fincher – Mank (Netflix)

-Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

-Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

-Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Adapted Screenplay

-Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies “News of the World”

-Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller “The Father”

-Kemp Powers “One Night in Miami”

-Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt “First Cow”

-Ruben Santiago-Hudson “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-Chloé Zhao “Nomadland”

Best Actor

-Ben Affleck “The Way Back”

-Riz Ahmed “Sound of Metal”

-Chadwick Boseman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-Tom Hanks “News of the World”

-Anthony Hopkins “The Father”

-Delroy Lindo “Da 5 Bloods”

-Gary Oldman “Mank”

-Steven Yeun “Minari”

Best Actress

-Viola Davis “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-Andra Day “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

-Sidney Flanigan “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

-Vanessa Kirby “Pieces of a Woman”

-Frances McDormand “Nomadland”

-Carey Mulligan “Promising Young Woman”

-Zenday-a “Malcolm & Marie”

Best Supporting Actor

-Chadwick Boseman “Da 5 Bloods”

-Sacha Baron Cohen “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

-Daniel Kaluuya “Judas and the Black Messiah”

-Bill Murray “On the Rocks”

-Leslie Odom, Jr. “One Night in Miami”

-Paul Raci “Sound of Metal”

Best Supporting Actress

-Maria Bakalova “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

-Ellen Burstyn “Pieces of a Woman”

-Glenn Close “Hillbilly Elegy”

-Olivia Colman “The Father”

-Amanda Seyfried “Mank”

-Yuh-Jung Youn “Minari”

Best Young Actor/Actress

-Ryder Allen “Palmer”

-Ibrahima Gueye “The Life Ahead”

-Alan Kim “Minari”

-Talia Ryder “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

-Caoilinn Springall “The Midnight Sky”

-Helena Zengel “News of the World”

Best Acting Ensemble

-“Da 5 Bloods”

-“Judas and the Black Messiah”

-“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-“Minari”

-“One Night in Miami”

-“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

The awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 7 and will air live on The CW. The ceremony is being hosted by actor Taye Diggs who has played Master of Ceremonies for the third time.