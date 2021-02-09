SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department are currently investigating the death of a minor that transpired on Sunday, February 7. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in a press release to Canyon News that at 4:24 p.m., officers along with fire paramedics responded to a home in the region of the 1000 block of Yale Street involving a minor who was unconscious and not breathing.

Paramedics attempted to revive the minor, who was later pronounced deceased a short time later. A preliminary investigation has authorities believing a prescription drug use may have been involved in the incident. The cause is currently under investigation with the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office and the Santa Monica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Lt. Flores alerted Canyon News that the case is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at the moment. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with details on the case is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Detective S. Pollnow at (310) 458-8455 or Police Dispatch at (310) 458-8491.