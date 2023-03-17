HOLLYWOOD HILLS— A suspect who was involved in a street robbery near the area of Fairfax Avenue and Beverly Boulevard on Monday, March 13, has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department released in a statement today.

At around 7:10 p.m., the male victim was shopping when the suspect approached the victim and attempted to take his designer satchel. The suspect punched the victim and fled on foot with the satchel.

LAPD Wilshire Division officers responded to the scene and their investigation led to the suspect’s location and identity. LAPD Wilshire robbery detectives responded to the location, a court house, and observed the suspect – identified as 25-year-old, Los Angeles resident Marcellus Moore – exiting the building wearing the stolen satchel containing the victims belongings.

Moore was arrested and booked for Robbery. His bail was set to $75,000. Canyon News spoke with LAPD Officer Cervantes who was unable to provide any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Wilshire Robbery Detective Gina Rob, Serial Number 39516, at (213) 922-8217.