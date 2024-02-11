PACIFIC PALISADES—On February 8, city officials sent out an alert notifying the public of the closure of the Marvin Braude Bike Trail which was closed between Chautauqua Blvd. and Entrada Dr., due to severe storm damage. This portion of the bike trail has collapsed. Please steer clear of this stretch and stay tuned for future updates.



On February 8, the Water Education Foundation posted the following information on their website:



“While this week’s atmospheric river drenched Southern California with record-breaking rainfall, some water managers were busy capturing some of the runoff to save for dry days ahead. Others were busy fending off environmental disasters.



Los Angeles County Public Works captured 2.7 billion gallons of storm water as the rain fell in sheets, public information officer, Liz Vazquez told CNN in an email, enough water for 65,600 residents for a year.



In all, storm water capture facilities across Southern California snagged around 15,000-acre feet or around 4.9 billion gallons for recharge into groundwater since Sunday night [February 4], according to Rebecca Kimitch, a spokesperson for Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.”



LA County issued a flood advisory on February 6, while EMS systems alerted residents of road closures, and evacuations.



On February 4, Los Angeles County proclaimed a local emergency due to the winter storm. According to their webpage, the county is now, “in the process of assessing damage county wide and supporting residents with their individual recovery efforts.”