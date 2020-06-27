LAUREL CANYON — A woman in a North Hollywood Trader Joes screamed “democratic pigs” after Trader Joe’s employees asked her to wear a mask per store policy, as a Twitter video shows.

The incident took place on Friday, June 26; an opening day for the new Trader Joes located on 6150 Laurel Canyon Boulevard. Trader Joe’s enforces a strict mask on at all times policy.

Twitter user D. Giles recorded the video that begins with the maskless woman yelling at three Trader Joe’s employees near the store entrance.

“You think this is okay?” the unidentified woman screams. Next, an employee motions with her hand asking her to leave the store. She throws her basket on the ground and begins screaming, “You fucking pigs, you democratic pigs, all of you!”

The woman begins walking out before turning around and addressing a crowd of shoppers saying, “That man harassed me for not wearing a mask.”

Another video uploaded to Twitter shows the woman’s continued public rant as she yells, “I have a breathing problem, my doctor would not let me wear a mask. So anyone harassing me to wear a mask, you guys are violating federal law. Did you get that? Did you get that on camera?” The woman soon left the store.

The American Lung Association has clarified that, “masks are designed to be breathed through and there is no evidence that low oxygen levels occur” and that, “There is absolutely no scientific evidence that mask wearing or physical distancing weakens the immune system.”

The only associated risk the ALA states is prolonged use of N-95 masks for those with pre-existing lung conditions. Normal masks do not cause this issue.