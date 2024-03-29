HOLLYWOOD—There are a lot of moving parts right now on “The Young and the Restless.” I mean between Jordan and the Newman clan to Phyllis, Danny and Christine, to Claire and Kyle, to Adam, Connor and Chelsea, not to mention Lily, Daniel, Heather and Tucker and Ashley, where do we start? Well, I think it is only fitting we lead with the Jordan saga that is never-ending at this point.

She has once again weaseled out of death. Victor did get the upper hand on his foe, by having her locked away in a place that no one knows about, but Jordan had an ace up her sleeve, poison. She took a pill that would end her life as a way to escape the room where she was being held. She is still captive, but I can see it now, in a matter of days she will be a fugitive on the loose yet again America. Claire, Victoria and Nikki just had to confront the villainess to have a finality to their tale, but just imagine if they had let things be. Maybe Jordan would be no more. Claire is starting to make inroads in Genoa City, but Summer has a bad intuition when it comes to her cousin. Grandpa Victor and daddy Nick spilled all the dirty details and it horrified Summer, who couldn’t imagine allowing Harrison to be around Claire.

I think there might be another reason at play, Kyle. Kyle was slightly smitten by Claire when he first met her and there were indeed a few sparks. A Claire and Kyle pairing would be interesting, since Summer is with Chance and Audra finally stopped toying with Kyle, he needs a love interest and how ironic would his wife’s cousin be as a lover? Also, this dynamic between Claire and Adam is interesting. He doesn’t trust her, but of all the Newman clan Adam should be able to connect with her most. Why? They both came to town wanting to destroy the Newman’s; he should understand her plight more than anything.

Adam has his own challenges involving Connor and his OCD diagnosis. Chelsea is more concerned with what the doctor is saying, while Adam is actually listening to his son and what he fears and wants. I feel Adam might be making the right choice in having Connor closer to his family right now as he battles this crisis. Moving over to Lily, she is back in town and had her world rocked after learning about Daniel and Heather hooking up behind her back.

It was indeed a brutal blow to accept, but to be honest it was for the best. She can now move on with her life and it looks like a vindictive Lily could be upon us. I mean she could fire Daniel and Heather from Chancellor Winters per Devon’s recommendation. Is it petty and childish? Of course, but this is a soap opera who would love that drama. Phyllis, Danny told you it was over between you two, and what do you do?

You pull a fire alarm to prevent Danny and Christine from making love? C’mon are we in the fifth grade now? The writers have got to find something of worthy quality for Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers on “Y&R.” It just feels like the character is being underutilized at this point and for what, laughs and giggles. At the core of the mayhem, has got to be Ashley and her multiple personalities. Tucker was the first to spot it, but now he realizes his ex-wife is really struggling and he is aiming to get her the help that she needs. Too bad it cost him his relationship with Audra, but to be honest, Audra never had Tucker.

His heart has and will always belong to Ashley Abbott. Audra just toys with men to get what she wants; it is that simple. However, it does seem she is about to FINALLY fall into Nate’s orbit, which feels long overdue. There was always chemistry between those two, but the writers never fully explored it, but hopefully now they will. This all bears the question as to why Jack, Traci and Billy haven’t figured out that something is going on with Ashley. Jack is the closet, but Billy suspected something, but pushed it off as if it was no big deal. Put it together you three, your sister is screaming for help, and no one is hearing her cries.