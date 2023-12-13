SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on Wednesday, December 13 that Phil Brock was installed as the new Mayor for a one-year term through December 2024, replacing outgoing Mayor Gleam Davis. Lana Negrete will continue serving as mayor pro tempore for a second year.

The City Council Tuesday recognized Davis for her one year of service as mayor after taking the helm as Santa Monica continued its economic recovery from the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Under her leadership, the Santa Monica City Council established five priorities as the most important areas of focus, guiding the city’s budgeting process: Addressing Homelessness; Clean & Safe Santa Monica; Cultivate Economic Recovery & Expand Community & Cultural Offerings; Racial Justice, Equity & Social Diversity; and Sustainable & Connected Community.

During Davis’ term as mayor, the city completed 1.5 miles of bike and pedestrian safety enhancements at 17th St. and Michigan Avenue, implemented zoning changes to invigorate the 3rd Street Promenade and downtown areas, expanded security requirements for vacant properties and other safety measures, expanded requirements for gender-neutral public restrooms and set the stage for the launch of a fully-staffed clinical therapeutic van.

“It’s been an immense honor to rally our work behind five key areas of focus on what matters most to our community,” Davis said. “Keeping focus has been how we’ve been able to adapt and push forward through some of the most challenging times for the city. I want to express my deepest gratitude for our residents, business owners, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, city staff, fellow councilmembers, and countless others who work so diligently to continue to make Santa Monica a great place to live, work and do business. I am eternally grateful.”

Davis first joined the Santa Monica City Council in February 2009 and served as mayor pro tempore from 2016 to 2018. She served as mayor previously from 2018-2019. Davis has been a resident since moving to Santa Monica in 1986.

Brock was elected to the Santa Monica City Council in 2020 and dedicated more than three decades of service to the Santa Monica region. As councilmember, he has expressed safety, security and compassion as his top priorities, while looking to enhance and preserve the quality of life in Santa Monica.

“I’m honored to serve Santa Monica and look forward to working with everyone on the council in advancing the key priorities most important to those who live, work in, and visit our city,” said Brock.

Before being elected, Phil served on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, including as chair. During his tenure on the commission, Santa Monica expanded the city park system to include The Cove skatepark, Euclid Park, the Annenberg Community Beach House, Airport Park, Tongva Park, Ishihara Park, the greens on Ocean Park Boulevard and Ken Genser Square, expanded Virginia Avenue Park, and established the first universally accessible playgrounds in the city.

While serving on the Arts Commission, he initiated Make Music Day events in Santa Monica, and as part of the Santa Monica Civic Working Group, he advocated for a sports field that later opened in 2020 as part of Historic Belmar Park.