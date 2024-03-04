BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its website that on Tuesday, April 2, the city will hold its installation ceremony for the new Mayor, Vice Mayor and Beverly Hills City Council.

The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

A total of 10 candidates including 2 incumbents are vying for two open seats currently held by Mayor Julian A Gold and Lili Bosse.

Candidates vying for those two seats include: Alissa Roston, Mary Wells, Sharon Persovski, Myra Demeter, Craig Corman, Nooshin Meshkaty, Hamid Omrani, Tiffany Davis, Robin Rowe and Russell Stuart.

All candidates are responsible for filing their Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) forms on time. The primary election to vote for Beverly Hills City Council will be held on Tuesday, March 5.