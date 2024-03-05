SANTA MONICA—Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via email that a suspect involved in an attempted sexual assault, burglary, and indecent exposure has been arrested.

The SMPD reported on February 29, at approximately 2:10 a.m., a male subject entered a residence in the 2400 block of 2nd Street. The victim awoke to the subject standing by her bed and touching her face while he masturbated. The victim ordered the subject to leave, and he complied, fleeing the residence before officers arrived.

Officers arrived on scene and obtained security footage of the suspect entering the victim’s house. The video was immediately shared with detectives who, within hours, identified the suspect as Anthony Romero, 28, currently experiencing homelessness.

On Friday, March 1, at 9:22 a.m., Watch officers located Romero walking in the 400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. With the help of the UAS/Drone, which was on scene in minutes, and the assisting K9 officer who contacted the suspect, Romero was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked for Burglary, Indecent Exposure, Attempt to Commit Rape, and a Parole Hold (out of San Bernardino County).

Anyone with details on the incident or Romero is asked to contact Detective McCoy at James.McCoy@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.