BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, June 15, the City of Beverly Hills announced that a Virtual Discovery Charrette for Connect Beverly Hills: Meet Me on Wlishire and La Cienega would be held from Monday, June 22 through Thursday, June 25.

Connect Beverly Hills is helping the City plan for the Metro Purple Line Extension scheduled for 2023 and 2025. The project will result in two new subway stations in the city: Wilshire/ La Cienega first and Wilshire/ Rodeo later.

According to Connect Beverly Hills, a charrette is a “design workshop where planners, designers, and stakeholders work together to develop collaborative plans and concepts in real time.” During the event, participants will be able to work with planners and designers to “create a shared vision” for Wilshire and La Cienega Boulevards.

On the first day, June 22, there will be an opening presentation detailing the project’s schedule and objectives, as well as group activities and a Q&A session. The following day, an hour-long update on the charette’s progress will be provided, and a Virtual Open Studio will be set up on Day 3 for participants to see planners and designers draw maps and graphics regarding their discussion outcomes. On the final day, June 25, a closing presentation will take place, summarising work done during the four days and the next steps to be taken for project completion.

The charette will be held via Zoom; links to each meeting will be posted on connect.beverlyhills.org/get-involved/charrette. A recording and summary of each day’s proceedings will be shared the next day on the same page.

It is also possible to tour the boulevards digitally at connect.beverlyhills.org/walkaudit and leave comments and feedback at connect.beverlyhills.org/map.