HOLLYWOOD HILLS— Female rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, recovers from gunshot wounds to the foot and speaks out against rumors of her being arrested on social media, July 15.

Last Sunday, July 12, the “Savage” hit rapper attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in Hollywood Hills, along with rapper Tory Lanez. Lanez was arrested later at the house due to a concealed weapon charge. TMZ reported video footage of police outside of Jenner’s house with both of the rappers near an SUV. Rumors soon followed speculating that Megan was also arrested.

However, the female rapper took to Instagram to clear her name and shut down the rumors. Megan said that she was not arrested but instead taken to the hospital by the police as she suffered gunshot wounds to the foot on Sunday morning.

“I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” Megan said.

Around 4:30 a.m. a disturbance call was made to police over arguing and gunshots that were heard. Police searched the SUV and found a gun, authorities soon arrested Lanez and Megan was driven to the hospital. Officer Jeff Lee took Megan’s Instagram post into account and sent it over to detectives to look further into the case. Lanez was released on bail later that same day, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

Megan underwent surgery on her foot to remove the bullets. Megan expressed she was thankful to know that the situation did not turn fatal and that she will continue to focus on her music as soon as she recovers from her injuries.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” Megan said. “I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”