BRENTWOOD—In a surprise visit, on Sunday, February 6, Rihanna visited with the homeless veterans of the West LA Veterans Affairs Medical Center. It is understood that she appeared outside the center formerly known as the homeless encampment “Veterans Row” with a van loaded with clothes, supplies, water, food and more to donate to the veterans.

The singer and designer has donated time with veterans by hearing their stories and offering photo opportunities as well. According to reports, the veterans were happy to meet the singer.

The signer has had a total of 14 number one singles on the Billboard charts including “Umbrella,” “We Found Love” and the single “Live Your Life” with T.I. She has released a total of eight studio albums, the most recent being “Anti” in 2016. She has earned 9 Grammy Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards. She also appeared in the action film “Battleship.”

She recently announced her pregnancy with rapper ASAP Rocky on January 31, 2022.