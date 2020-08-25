LAUREL CANYON— Metro has been considering making changes to the bus route around the Laurel Canyon area again.

The Laurel Canyon Association was previously concerned that line #218, which travels from Studio City to Beverly Hills, would be eliminated. Many community members use this line to get to school or go to work in the Laurel Canyon area. Because of this, Councilmember Ryu wrote a letter to the Chief Executive Officer at LA Metro expressing these concerns, and line #218 was saved.

The new proposed NextGen Bus Plan states that line #218 will run less frequently. Whereas the bus used to run every 30 min or so, the new plan states that the bus will run every hour.

If approved, this change will become effective December 2020 or later.

Concerned community members can submit a comment for their voices to be heard by participating in virtual public hearings.

There will be a Westside/Central Service Council Public Hearing on August 26 at 6:00 p.m. and a Gateway Cities Service Council Public Hearing on August 27 at 6:00 p.m. Click on the links to be directed to a website where comments can be submitted.

Comments can also be submitted by emailing jacksonm@metro.net or through post office mail to: Board Secretary’s Office, One Gateway Plaza, MS: 99-3-1, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Emails and postal mail should include the meeting name, meeting date, agenda number or item (this is item #4), and the comment.

Comments can be submitted until the beginning of the meeting.

The meetings can also be watched live here once they start.