TOPANGA CANYON—Metro stated on June 18 that there will be service changes starting Sunday, June 21.

This is the third service change issued by Metro since the beginning of the safer-at-home orders. The last change transpired in April. Metro described the schedule that was implemented as using Sunday service every day, with the addition of certain extra lines.

They estimate this amounted to 70 percent of usual services for about 30-35 percent of the normal ridership. Metro clarified that the idea of the new change is to match their services with actual and expected ridership levels. It also helps ensure frequent routine cleanings and social distancing.

The following are some of the changes Metro listed on their release. There are also reductions in service on some bus lines and route adjustments on others:

Due to lower ridership, there will be fewer trips running on weekdays on Lines 68, 150, 601, 705, 710, 728, 734, 740, 744, 750, 751, 757, 760, 762, 770 and 780.

There will be reduced Saturday and Sunday/Holiday service on Lines 68 and 601.

Line 90 will operate full line weekdays between downtown LA and Sylmar (Olive View Medical Center)l

Line 234 will operate a short line to Sepulveda/Ventura during weekdays before 9 p.m. when Line 734 is in full line operation to Expo/Sepulveda Station.

Line 237 will operate full line weekdays to Sepulveda/Rinaldi.

Lines 244 and 245 will operate full lines weekdays between Chatsworth Station – Topanga Canyon/Ventura.

Line 744 will operate both the Van Nuys and Reseda sections on weekdays.

Line 788 is being discontinued for the time being. Use Line 234 instead.

More detailed timetables are expected to be posted on Metro.net.

In May, Metro announced it would be implementing a four-phase plan to restore its services. The duration of the phasing is expected to last between now and early 2021. The service changes being applied on Sunday are phase one.