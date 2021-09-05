SANTA MONICA—Micah Tillmon, 20, a resident of West Hills, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 31 for one count of possession of a lethal agent which he used to set fire to Sake House by Hikari, a Japanese restaurant located on Santa Monica Boulevard and Fourth Street.

As a group of civil protesters rallied against the murder of George Floyd on May 31, 2020, Tillmon set fire to the building.

Police reported that Tillmon was captured on a surveillance video using a red tube-shaped gadget to start the fire.

To adhere to safety protocol, firefighters were unable to put out the fire during the civil disturbance. Firefighters had to return later that night.

According to court documents, Tillman is ordered to appear in court on December 6 and required to pay a restitution fee of $500,000 during sentencing. If convicted Tillman can serve up to 10 years in prison.