PACIFIC PALISADES—The LAFD rescue unit was dispatched to 1000 North Will Rogers State Park Road on September 4 at 12:24 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a hiker in distress.

When the LAFD Air Ops team located the hiker, the hiker was with two dogs. One of the animals was pronounced dead, and the second dog was assessed and needed medical attention.

The helicopter aircrew used multiple lift procedures to transport the hiker and both animals to meet with ground units at a safer location.

There are no additional details currently