WOODLAND HILLS—Michael Keenan, an actor who played roles in the TV series ‘Picket Fences,’ ‘Dallas,’ and taught at the USC School of Dramatic Arts, died at the age of 80. He passed away on Thursday, April 30, at the Motion Picture & Television Fund Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills from non-COVID-related causes, according to his family and The USC School of Dramatic Arts.

Keenan became a boy chorister in the San Francisco Opera in 1951 and since then, he devoted his time and energy to the theatre. Throughout Keenan’s entire life, he had performed in more than 100 productions and worked with various repertory companies including The Asolo Theatre, The Seattle Repertory Theatre, South Coast Repertory Theatre, The Centre Theatre Group, The Mark Taper Forum, Antaeus, The California Shakespeare Festival, The Arizona Theatre Company, and The San Diego Shakespeare Festival, according to the USC School of Dramatic Arts.

Keenan had also been a faculty member at USC for more than 25 years. He directed his first play at the school in 1987 and had produced approximately one play each year since then.“With his inimitable combination of technical brilliance, artistic perception, and dry wit, Michael Keenan inspired legions of students as a studio teacher and, as a stage director,” said David Bridel, dean of the USC School of Dramatic Arts.

“He was a great teacher. I’m so glad I had the chance to learn from him and work with him.” “Such an amazing teacher.” Many students left comments on social media to express their gratitude to him for his teaching.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, no memorial celebration has been planned now. For those who are eager to share remembrances and get more information or updates, his family suggests sending email to MichaelKeenanRBBH@gmail.com.