Michael Myers Returns In “Halloween Kills” Trailer

HOLLYWOOD—The Boogeyman is back America! After being delayed for more than a year, the first official trailer for “Halloween Kills,” the sequel to the 2018 box-office hit “Halloween” was released late Thursday, June 24. Let’s just say Michael Myers as he is known by America is out for blood. The trailer is indeed spoiler heavy in my opinion because you see people die, you know they will die and there are teases of many and I mean many characters in peril.

I am intrigued how Michael seems to still be as gripping as he is considering two of his fingers were blown off by a shotgun, he was shot, stabbed and thought dead in a fire where he was trapped. Just a few teases from the trailer, we see how Myers escapes that fiery trap, he goes on a massive killing spree taking out any and everyone who he encounters. Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) is being treated for her injuries sustained in the last film, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) discover that Myers is very much alive and on a killing spree.

This prompts Laurie to rally up the folks of Haddonfield to form a mob and hunt him down. Seems smart, but when you have a homicidal maniac on the loose is it smart to confront him America? I think not. We see glimpse of iconic characters Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) and Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards) doing battle with the Boogeyman.

I will highlight to intense scenes, Allyson, who has much of a fight with Myers this time around then the first flick where she wields a shotgun and has a butcher knife just mere inches from her chest. I’m glad to see that the writers are giving Allyson more of an entanglement with the villain this time around. However, the haunting scene of Karen holding Michael Myers burnt mask sends chills done by bone for two reasons 1) What danger is Karen inviting by yelling for Michael to come get his mask 2) How did Michael Myers lose his mask and will we see his face?

I’m not loving the music in the trailer, I want it to be a bit more sinister and dark as that is what I expect from a “Halloween” movie. With that said, I’ve seen the trailer once and that’s it for me. I’m not trying to be spoiled on this movie I’ve been waiting nearly 2 years for. Check out the trailer above. “Halloween Kills” arrives on October 15, 2021.