HOLLYWOOD HILLS— Canadian singer-songwriter Abel Tesfaye 30, known as The Weeknd, has dropped the listing price of his 12,500-square-foot estate in Hidden Hills, on Friday, December 11 to $22 million.

The Home has been on the market for the last 6 months for $25 million. Abel purchased the 2.9 acre property in July 2017 for $18.2 million. This estate features a state-of-the-art custom-built climate-controlled wine cellar, that includes a backlit violet LED lighting disco-design.

The main house of the property has seven bedrooms and a five-car garage that is attached to the home.

The Interior of this contemporary farmhouse-style mansion has formal living and dining areas, large windows, marble fireplaces, stone and wood mixed flooring, and white walls. There is a gym, a family room, a home theater, and a wet bar.

In the back of the home, there is a heated al fresco terrace for dining, with a view of a manicured green lawn, a swimming pool, and a covered patio. The pool house has an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and a BBQ grill. This home has a total of 9 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms.

The property also has a barn and a full-size basketball court.

The listing is held by Angel Salvador at The Agency.