UNITED STATES—With laws varying between states, keeping up to date with the latest regulations can be challenging.

One of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S. gambling industry is online sports betting. This is because of relatively recent changes in the law that allowed individual states to manage their own regulations.

Until May 2018, Nevada was the only state in the U.S. that permitted sports betting. The decision by the Supreme Court to allow states the autonomy to choose whether they would enable this type of gambling has made a big difference to the gambling landscape in the country.

The projected annual growth rate of 17.32% for online sports betting is expected to create a market volume of almost $14.5bn by 2027.

Take a look below for a breakdown of how the latest U.S. gambling laws currently stand as we make our way into the second half of 2023.

Alabama

Only horse and daily fantasy sports (DFS) betting is permitted in Alabama. A 2021 bill to legalize sports betting was turned down.

Arizona

Sports betting in Arizona has been legal since April 2021 with a maximum of 20 operators permitted in the state.

California

Heavily advertised propositions were launched in California in November 2022 to legalize sports betting in the state. However, Californians did not back these campaigns and at present, sports betting in the state remains illegal.

Florida

A recent decision by the Court of Appeals upheld the 2021 legality of sports betting as agreed between the Seminole Tribe and the state of Florida. The decision made in June of 2023 should pave the way for a return to gambling on sports in the state if no further appeals are made.

Georgia

Two bills were introduced in February that would have seen the legalization of online sports betting in Georgia. However, the bills were turned down by the Senate.

Hawaii

A bill was initially proposed in Hawaii in early 2019 but was hastily denied. There have been no further updates about the legalization of sports betting in the state since.

Kentucky

Kentucky recently pushed through House Bill 551 to authorize the legalization of sports betting in the state. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will oversee it and it allows 27 sports books in total, 3 for each of the nine horse racing tracks. The tracks will each work with a maximum of three online partners.

The state aims to have the system in place by the end of the year at the latest, and optimistic reports are hopeful of a launch before the September 7th NFL season start date.

Louisiana

Sports betting was legalized in many areas of Louisiana in late 2021 and early 2022 saw the launch of mobile betting.

Maine

Maine legalized betting on sports in 2022 but proposals to include iGaming (internet gaming) into the bid means it has yet to be launched.

Proposal LD 1777 would see Maine’s tribes conducting licensed online gambling through partnerships with traditional betting operators.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts launched three in-person sports betting establishments in January of 2023. Six mobile apps soon followed in March allowing online sports betting.

Minnesota

Minnesota failed to agree on terms to legalize mobile sports betting in 2023 because of objections from horse racing tracks. Proposals must now wait until 2024 before making a fresh attempt.

Nebraska

Sports betting was legalized in Nebraska in 2021 and regulations were implemented at the start of 2023. A lack of casino infrastructure has held the state back from capitalizing on this lucrative revenue stream. However, plans are in place to launch a casino soon.

New Jersey

New Jersey was one of the driving forces that led to the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize sports gambling. They quickly acted and the first sportsbook was launched in June 2018.

New York

January 2022 saw the launch of legalized sports betting in New York. The success of this market saw attempts for bill S4856 that would legalize online poker and casinos. The bill failed to pass but attempts to expand the iGaming potential of New York will continue into 2024.

New York is also sorting through proposals for casinos in a range of locations including Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the Bronx.

North Carolina

North Carolina made positive moves to transform its current, restrictive legislation. In-person sports betting is currently permitted within the state’s tribal casinos.

House Bill 347 was approved in May by the Committee on Finance and in June by the State Senate. This will allow as many as 12 operators in the state to be licensed for online sports betting.

Ohio

Despite the legalization of sports betting in Ohio taking place in 2021, it wasn’t until January 2023 that it was officially launched with in-person and online betting permitted.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s House Bill 1027 failed to get past the Senate in May of 2023. This means that sports betting in the state remains illegal at present.

Pennsylvania

House Bill 733 was introduced in Pennsylvania in March 2023. This bill will attempt to legalize eSports and online sports gambling, as well as online casino games in the state. Pennsylvania already benefits from online and in-person sports betting.

South Carolina

Gambling in the state of South Carolina is still restricted to casino riverboats. Proposals have been made to legalize sports gambling in South Carolina but no decision has been made at present.

Texas

House Bill 1942 failed to legalize online sports gambling in Texas, despite strong support from local sports teams. This means that it won’t be until 2025 before attempts can be made again to push through the bill.

Vermont

Mobile sports betting has been approved in Vermont and will be overseen by the Department of Liquor and Lottery. As many as six sportsbooks will be made operational.

House Bill 127 is an online-only sports betting bill. It will see operators making an initial payment of $550,000 with a maximum of 20% of adjusted gross revenues being paid to the governing body.