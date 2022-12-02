VAN NUYS—On Thursday, December 1, a total of ten students at a Middle School in Van Nuys were transported to a hospital for a possible cannabinoid overdose. All the students transported were between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

At around 11:20 a.m. firefighters responded to the location of 5435 Vesper Ave where they discovered the group of students in mild-to-moderate distress. They appeared lethargic and had a glazed-over look. The school was searched to determine if there were any other students suffering from the same symptoms. A total of fifty firefighters were involved in the investigation along with L.A. School Police and school personnel. The school was placed under temporary lockdown during the search.

Seven of the ten students were transported to a local hospital while the remaining three were released.

Officials do not believe that the possible overdose was fentanyl related but might have been induced by cannabinoid edibles.

Detectives are currently conducting an investigation to see how the substances made its way onto campus. Hospital personnel will determine what substances were involved.

“We take the health and safety of our students very seriously,” Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement. “Every effort is made to ensure our students learn in a safe environment. Los Angeles Unified maintains an ongoing partnership with local health agencies, community partners and medical experts to provide training to school staff and education for our school communities.”

Under California state law, only those over the age of 21 are allowed to purchase cannabis, and those between the ages of 18 and 21 can also do so but only with a physician’s recommendation. Smoking cannabis is also illegal within 1,000 feet of a school, day care center or youth center while kids are present.