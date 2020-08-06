CALIFORNIA— Rapper Takeoff, 26, of rap group Migos, has been sued by a woman who claims he raped her during a party that took place in June in Los Angeles.

The woman filed a lawsuit against the rapper under the name Jane Doe. In the lawsuit, allegations are made against the rapper claiming he raped Jane Doe in the bedroom of the person whose party the woman and rapper were attending.

TMZ was the first to report this, along with legal documents the news source acquired. In the documents, the woman claims she was made to feel uncomfortable by the rapper and was offered marijuana. According to the same legal documents, the woman states that as she was going upstairs with the party-thrower, he and Takeoff began arguing, leading the woman to “wait it out” in the party-throwers bedroom. The woman claims Takeoff then entered the room and forced himself on her and raped her, before leaving immediately.

Jane Doe then states she went to a nearby hospital to be examined and claims the hospital contacted LAPD to report the rape. She is now suing the rapper for sexual battery, assault, emotional distress, and much more.

Takeoff continues to deny the allegations made by the woman and is fighting back with the help of his attorney, Drew Findling. LAPD is investigating the case.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, is part of music group Migos, along with members Quavo and Offset.