UNITED STATES—On September 15, two busloads of migrants arrived at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the United States Naval Observatory on Massachusettes Avenue N.W. in Washington DC. The immigrants were bussed from Eagle Pass, Texas courtesy of Governor Greg Abbott.



Close to 100 immigrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas where they had crossed the U.S. and Mexico border. The immigrants were migrating to the U.S. from Mexico, Colombia, Uruguay, and Venezuela.



The migrants were sent to DC following the remarks from VP Harris reassuring the American people that there is no border crisis.



In a September 11, press conference commemorating the anniversary of 9/11 NBC News anchor, Chuck Todd, asked Vice President, Kamala Harris, if the U.S. Border was secure.

“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed,” Harris responded.



VP Harris has been under great scrutiny during her time serving as Vice President for not going to the border, or acknowledging that there is an immigration problem.



Governor Abbott has passed 15 laws in an attempt to make Texas a safer place to live and eliminate human trafficking while the Texas border has been overwhelmed with over 300,000 migrant crossings.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing immigrants to Washington DC, New York, and Chicago in March of 2021, when he launched, Operation Lone Star. He has bussed 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities providing much-needed relief to the Texas border towns.



In a September 15, press release the Texas Governor announced the arrival of the immigrants.



“The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years,” said Governor Abbott. “Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’ Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border.”

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis followed suit sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.