Minneapolis Police Precinct Evacuated, Set On Fire By Protestors

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—On Thursday, May 28, the Minneapolis Police Department’s (MPD’s) 3rd Precinct was set on fire by protestors.

The demonstrations are taking place to condemn the murder of George Floyd and push for action against the officers who allegedly killed him – especially one named Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for around 7 minutes despite the victim repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe.” All officers involved have been terminated and Chauvin was arrested on Friday, May 29.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey claimed he ordered police officers to evacuate the precinct. Shortly afterwards, at around 10:00 p.m., rioters broke into the building and set it ablaze.

An announcement from the MPD read:

“Shortly after 10:00 pm tonight, in the interest of the safety of our personnel, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated the 3rd Precinct of its staff. Protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires. No further information is available.”

Videos captured people cheering as the flames erupted and chanting “I can’t breathe.” There were also fireworks. Protestors were seen throwing wood and other materials into the flames in an effort to make them grow.

The City of Minneapolis later Tweeted that they have received “unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building.” Everyone close to the building was advised to “retreat in the event the building explodes.”

Frey reiterated this message, saying that “we all need to work together to ensure the safety of our friends, family, and Minneapolis residents. And right now working together means clearing the area.“

Numerous claims have arisen online stating that a Tweet by ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick helped incite the violence.

Police officers reportedly could not be seen in the area around the precinct. However, various other agencies supported efforts to keep people safe during the riot.

Arguments about whether the police precinct should have been burned have spread across social media. Twitter user @se7enxx89xx said that “no one gives a shit about the police precinct,” to which @SNES_Zombie responded by claiming that “civilized society cares. We know you aren’t that.”