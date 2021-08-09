SANTA MONICA- On Monday, August 9, at approximately 9:22 a.m.m firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to 2698 North Wallingford Drive for a report of an overturned concrete truck.

A minor fuel spill was also contained as a result of the incident. There was no entrapment and one reported injury.

“One or more street lanes of Benedict Canyon Drive will be closed near Wallingford Drive until LAPD operations are complete, unknown duration,” LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said in an official announcement. Motorists, expect congestion and delay, avoid the area and consider an alternate route. Detours are readily available.”

The cause of the accident was not immediately known at the time of the incident.