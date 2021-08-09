TOPANGA CANYON- On Sunday, August 8, officers with the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) announced that they are requesting the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects and locating stolen exotic birds.

On Sunday, August 1, at approximately 2:20 a.m., two suspects on foot approached a business through an alley located on the 21700 block of Sherman Way. The suspects removed the business’s rear glass door to gain entry and removed a Yellow Nape Amazon parrot, and a pink “Major Mitchel” parrot.

A cash reward is being offered if the parrots are located.

The first suspect is described as a 20 to 25-year-old male weighing between 150 to 170 pounds and standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing black tennis shoes and a blue sweatshirt with the Nike logo on the chest.

The second suspect is described as a 25-year-old person of unknown gender weighing between 120 to 140 pounds and standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall. This suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a grey sweatshirt, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact Topanga Area Detective Gudino, at (818) 756-5880. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.