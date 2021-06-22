WOODLAND HILLS- On Friday, June 18, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that the family of missing person Michal Prager is requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Prager was last seen on Wednesday, June 16, between 3 p.m., and 5 p.m., near the 5600 block of De Soto Avenue, in Woodland Hills. Prager was on foot wearing dark blue pants and a dark blue and yellow shirt. She has not been seen since and her family is very concerned for her safety.

Prager is described as a 67-year-old white female, with brown eyes and brown hair. She weighs around 180 pounds and stands five feet four inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, at (213) 996-1800. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.