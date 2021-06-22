STUDIO CITY- An assault suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 22, after barricading himself inside a car in Studio City. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 12900 block of Valleyheart Drive and Coldwater Canyon Avenue after police responded to an assault on a female.

Officers located the victim who was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the assault. According to CBSLA the suspect fled the scene and barricaded himself inside a Hummer. The suspect was then taken into custody around 6:00 a.m. after a standoff with police, according to LAPD.

The name of the suspect was not immediately available.