WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that at-risk missing person Abdul Hakn Zaheri has been found. The LASD did not indicated where Zaheri had been located, but noted he was found safe.

He was reported missing on Tuesday, September 7, after last being seen at 6:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Laurel Avenue in West Hollywood. Zaheri, 78, suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and has high blood pressure. He was last wearing a grey zipper jacket, beige and blue shirt and black pants at the time of his disappearance.

The LASD thanked everyone and the public for assisting with Zaheri’s safe return.