SANTA MONICA—Sherelle Hatcher is a 37-year old woman who is currently missing and those closest to her are asking the public for help of any information on her whereabouts.

Hatcher was last seen on Monday, March 15 at 6:28 a.m. exiting her apartment on Ocean Drive in Santa Monica, CA. Her apartment staff were the last to see her walking towards Santa Monica beach. It is unknown the exact location she was headed.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise patterned headscarf, a light yellow t-shirt with no sleeves, dark colored shorts, and white sneakers.

Hatcher is a 37-year old black female who is 5’2, and 140 lbs. She is a native of Baltimore, MD and attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and matriculated from Morgan State University. She was in California for work and is a member of Alpha kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

A police report was filed with the Santa Monica Police Department. No further actions were taken at this point of time.

Anyone with information on Hatcher’s whereabouts is to immediately call 410-900-6380 or 911.