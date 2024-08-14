WOODLAND Hills—On August 12, the Los Angeles Police Department published a press release requesting public assistance in locating 17-year-old, Sara Nicole Castillo who was last seen August 9 at her home in the 5400 block of Zelzah Avenue.

The teen is described as being a young Latino female with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’ 7” tall and weighs 113 lbs. Who lives with autism.



She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a flowery print on it, gray shorts, and pink flip-flops. The family reported her missing on August 10, at approximately 2:00 a.m.



Her father reportedly received a text from her saying she stepped out for some air but was unable to find her way back.



Those who may have seen Sara or know of her whereabouts are encouraged to call LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.



