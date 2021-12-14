STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Police Department indicated that missing Studio City teen Trevor Joseph Keagy, 16, who was reported on Friday, December 10 that he was found safe.

Trevor was reported missing on December 6, around 9 p.m., near his home in the 10900 block of Fruitland Drive in Studio City. Trevor he is high functioning autistic teenager. When reported missing, he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, and unknown color pants. Details on where Trevor was found has not been disclosed to the public. The LAPD reported he was found in good condition and reunited with his family.